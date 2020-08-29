Police: 1 killed in Clarksville crash involving motorcycle

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

Police said it happened around 6 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ft. Campbell Blvd. and Lady Marion Drive.

One person died from their injuries and one was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone that has more information can call Inv. Canales (931) 648-0656 ext. 5234, Tipsline 931-645-8477

