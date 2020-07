HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot in the arm on Saturday night, according to Metro police.

Police told News 2 this happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 5700 block of Old Hickory Blvd in Hermitage.

Officers said an African American man was shot in his left arm, but the injury is not life-threatening.

Police have an unknown subject description at this time.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story.