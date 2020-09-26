Police: 1 hospitalized following stabbing in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a man was hospitalized after being stabbed in Antioch Saturday morning.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. in the 6000 block of Dana Way.

Upon arrival, police said a male victim was stabbed in the leg and had a cut on his hand. He told police he was trying to help a woman out when he got stabbed, but did not elaborate further.

Officers located the suspect. The suspect told police the victim attempted to steal his car and pointed a gun at him, then the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The female in question was located. She told police she was the victims girlfriend and said she did not know the victim had been stabbed. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt with injuries.

An investigation is underway at this time.