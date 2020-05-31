Police: 1 dead after fiery crash on Elm Hill Pike in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a Nashville woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Elm Hill Pike.

Police said it happened on Saturday at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Massman Drive. They said 57-year-old Rhonda Rucker of Nashville died in the crash.

The preliminary report stated Rucker was driving a Honda CRV at the time. She was stopped at the intersection on Elm Hill Pike when she was rear ended by 18-year-old Kevin Coz Camaja of Nashville.

Police said both vehicles crossed over Massman Drive into a ditch and caught fire. Rucker’s vehicle became engulfed in flames. Her passenger, 37-year-old Craig Marsh, managed to escape but could not successfully remove Rucker from the SUV.

Rucker died at the scene.

Marsh had minor injuries. Camaja was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with severe burns but is in stable condition.

All three people involved in the crash did have their seat belts on. Police said as of now, the contributing factor to this crash is Camaja’s failure to drive with due care.

