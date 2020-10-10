Police: 1 arrested after shoplifting with knife at Dollar General store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they arrested a woman after she tried to shoplift and threatened a Dollar General employee with a knife.

It happened on Friday at the Dollar General on 82 Lafayette Street.

The victim told police he saw Tanya Pillow put items from the store into her bag, and then place only some of those items on the counter when checking out.

When the staff member confronted Pillow about it, he said she pulled a knife out of her pocket and began threatening to cut him.

The victim told police he was afraid for his life when Pillow began swinging the knife near him.

Pillow gave the knife to officers when they arrived. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they also found three crack pipes inside of her purse.

No other details were immediately released.