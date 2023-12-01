WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was found dead and a woman injured in what was described by the Sheriff’s Office as a “disturbing scene” during a welfare check in Wilson County Thursday.

Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Poplar Hill Road for a welfare check after being contacted by a concerned citizen.

Authorities made a forced entry into the residence after there was no answer to repeated attempts to contact anyone inside.

Once inside, deputies found a man deceased as well as an injured woman. She was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight. Her condition is unknown.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reported no charges or arrests have been made and the department is “actively working to piece together the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.”

The sheriff said there is no threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately released.

