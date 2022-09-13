PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — Good old-fashioned police work, along with the help of new technology, helped Pleasant View Police put an alleged gun thief behind bars.

Marcus Holt, 22, is in the Cheatham County Jail and has been charged with 29 counts of theft, burglary, vandalism, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The case began on Aug. 8 at an I-24 motel in Pleasant View. That’s where surveillance footage captured two suspects in an SUV sneaking around cars.

Police say a truck window was broken out and an AR-style weapon left in the truck was stolen.

Police traced the SUV to a nearby convenience store where it gassed up moments before the auto burglary.

“He made the mistake of going into a local store before the burglary,” said Assistant Chief Adam Wright. “His image was used, compared with facial recognition and that is how we got our first lead.”

According to police, video at the store showed 22-year-old Marcus Holt and an unidentified man entering the store. The men left in a silver Chevy Equinox, the same SUV seen moments later at the burglary crime scene.

Armed with surveillance footage from the store, and the help of a state agency, Pleasant View police were able to utilize facial recognition technology that pointed to Marcus Holt.

On Sept. 2, early in the morning, Pleasant View police join the U.S. Marshals as they go to a home in North Nashville where Holt was reportedly staying.

Officers found the Chevy Equinox, a rental car, in the driveway. It’s not long before U.S. Marshals have Holt in custody.

Police told News 2, they found evidence that tied Holt to the theft of the AR-15, as well as, several other vehicle burglaries where guns were stolen in Pleasant View.

“This is the very first time we have used [facial recognition] to make an arrest. We have actually used this technology before to exonerate a person, which is good,” said Assistant Chief Wright. “This is an extremely useful tool, and I’m excited to work with it more in the future.”

Holt is now charged with more than two dozen crimes in Pleasant View and officers say investigators from Nashville to Clarksville to Oak Grove, Kentucky are looking at Holt for similar crimes there.

News 2 repeatedly asked Holt to talk at the Cheatham County Jail but he refused.

He is currently charged with 29 crimes and is under a $136,000 bond in Cheatham alone.

So far, none of the weapons, including that AR-15, have been located.