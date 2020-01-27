Pleasant View P.D. continues growth with hire of first female officer

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – As cities grow, police departments grow as well to keep up with demand.

It’s especially true for the Pleasant View Police Department, starting out in 1996 with just a chief and no officers.

Today, the force has seven full-time officers, including a woman, the department’s first.

Chief Tad Wheeler says Officer Kathy Smith has been a great asset to the team, not only bringing great characteristics to the Pleasant View Police Department, but another body to protect and serve.

​”The city is growing leaps and bounds and were trying to keep up with that coverage,” Wheeler said. “We’re always fighting to gain more officers to be able to do more for the community.”

Wheeler hired officer Smith in the summer and says she brings a lot of great characteristics to the Pleasant View Police Department– adding, she’s only the second female to every apply to the station.

“I think she’s a great role model for that and she talked about that in her interview she wants to tell other women if you want to achieve something you go out and achieve it,” Chief Wheeler said. ​

Officer Smith got her start in law enforcement in 1996 after enrolling in the police academy. She landed her first police job in Clarksville. She later left the business to home school her kids and get herself a degree in criminal justice with a minor in psychology and a Masters in forensics.

“I’ve had a lot of people approach me and say… they’re so excited they have a female finally it’s been very positive,” Officer Smith said. “I feel honored.” ​​