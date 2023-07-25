PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are more stolen guns on Middle Tennessee streets after another car break-in and one law enforcement officer says it’s only a matter of time before stolen weapons are used to shoot or kill someone.

Pleasant View Police Assistant Chief Adam Wright was passionate about the topic on Tuesday because he’s tired of responding to the same parking lot and taking the same report from irresponsible gun owners who continually leave their unattended firearms in their vehicles—only to see them stolen.

It happened again early Tuesday morning at a Pleasant View motel. Surveillance footage shows a dark car pulling into the parking lot just off I-24. Three men are seen checking cars, but Wright said the men are particularly interested in the four-door pickup trucks in the parking lot.

The suspects break out the glass of five trucks—stealing three handguns, a .40 caliber, a .380 and, a 9mm.

Wright said the suspects targeted the weapons, bypassing other equipment and even envelopes of cash. “If you drive a four-door truck, you are a target for a car burglary.”

Wright continued, “iPads, computers, a chainsaw, cash. They overlook a lot of this. They want guns—The guns are valuable, like gold. They can sell it to anybody and trade it for anything. It is the wild card of commodities.”

Wright said enough is enough and he had this blunt warning for gun owners who leave their weapons unattended.

“There’s a good chance someone’s life will be taken with one of these guns, whether it is in Chicago or New York or the streets of Nashville or Clarksville. There’s a good chance someone will be shot or shot at with these guns,” said Wright. “So if you keep a gun in your big truck, you need to remove it, remove it every night. You need to take it with you. It’s okay to take it into the hotel. I don’t care if you take a bag of guns into the hotel, carry your bags of guns into the hotel. You don’t have to tell anyone you have guns, but don’t leave them in the vehicle.”

Unfortunately, the men and their get-a-way car are hard to identify. Still, if you have any information, contact the Pleasant View Police Department.