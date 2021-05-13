Playing it safe: Broadway business will continue COVID precautions despite capacity restrictions lifting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 capacity restrictions will lift at midnight on Friday more than a year after the pandemic shut down businesses on Broadway.

While restaurants, bars, and other spaces will no longer have to abide by seating restrictions, Metro Public Health will still encourage wearing masks indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

News 2 spoke to the Director of Operations at The 12/30 Club, a new establishment at Fifth and Broad. They say they aren’t getting rid of all of their precautions just yet.

“Although it’s easy to just rip off the bandaid and open up the floodgates, we’re still going to go off what the CDC is recommending to keep our guests and staff as safe as possible,” said Nick Bill.

The 12/30 Club opened in the early spring of 2021 amid pandemic restrictions. The space is large enough for more than 300 seats, but they are only allowing around 100 people in their bar and dining room. The restaurant will also continue to enforce COVID-19 precautions while they work to open other areas of the restaurant.

“We’re recommending our staff get fully vaccinated,” said Bill. “We are doing temperature checks at the door. If a staff member is not feeling well, they have to get tested before they come in.”

Bill says tables will stay socially distanced and they will not yet adjust their seating configuration. However, staffing will be increased to accommodate the extra crowds.

It is important to note, independently-owned businesses can choose to keep their mask mandate and capactiy restrictions in place, even when it is no longer required by the mayor.