Plans to redevelop Hickory Hollow Mall not moving forward

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN)– News 2 confirms that plans to redevelop the Hickory Hollow/Global Mall property in Antioch will not be moving forward.

Ben Freeland is the Antioch businessman that was planning to redevelop the mall back to its former glory.

He issued the following statement Tuesday: “Unfortunately, at this time we are not able to move forward with our efforts to purchase the former Hickory Hollow/Global Mall property. This is greatly disappointing to me personally given our long-term interests in Antioch and Southeast Nashville and the tremendous amount of work we put into this project. We had an exciting plan and were humbled by the community support for it. That said, there ended up being a number of previously undisclosed, complex issues that came to light in the past few weeks. Unfortunately, there just is not enough time left before the closing deadline to get these issues worked out. We remain bullish on Southeast Nashville and the people in this community that make it so special and are steadfastly committed to helping this part of Nashville be all that it can be.”

In October of 2019, Freeland got the community together to get feedback and gather insight on what they would like to see inside the space.

