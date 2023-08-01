LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – From outlet stores to homes and restaurants, Lebanon Outlets is getting a major makeover. And it’s coming sooner than you think!

The planning commission recently approved the site plan for the first phase.

It’s no secret that Lebanon Outlets is abandoned.

“It is abandoned yes. When we moved here three years ago, COVID just hit the scene and it didn’t do the mall any favors,” said Will McReynolds, Pastor at Hope Baptist Church.

Pastor McReynolds is the very last tenant inside the Lebanon Outlet Mall. “We’ve watched it just deteriorate right before our eyes, we lost our neighbors you might say.”

However, he said, thankfully they aren’t going far after the developer offered them property to purchase. “We are moving straight across the parking lot! We aren’t moving too far,” McReynolds said.

“This is going to be a true mixed-use development with single-family homes, shops, restaurants,” said Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell.

Bell said it’s going to be a revenue generator for the city after the mall has sat empty.

“The outlet mall was built here a couple decades ago and for the longest time it was a very vibrant part of our city,” said Mayor Bell. “When people start living here, shopping here, and doing other activities here, it’s going to be a vibrant place and benefit everyone.”

The Lebanon Planning Commission just approved the site plan for phase one. The plan includes 84 residential units.

Mayor Bell said phase one will begin behind the mall parking lot, then development will slowly move up to the interstate. He added it will take several phases and several years until the entire development is complete.