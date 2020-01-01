Plane registered out of Shelbyville involved in fatal Kansas crash

OLATHE, Kan. (WKRN) — A plane registered out of Shelbyville, according to the FAA registry site, crashed south of Kansas City Tuesday, killing two people on board.

Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash just after 4 p.m. near the Johnson County Executive Airport.

According to authorities, the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport.

The single-engine Mooney M20S, registered out of Shelbyville, caught fire shortly after the crash and was destroyed, said the FAA.

It’s unclear why the small plane crashed after taking off, and how many people were exactly on board.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.