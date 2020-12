NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A plane crash-landed in a field off Highway 100 in Bellevue Satuirday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews responded to a report of a plane crash.

When crews arrived on scene, they treated one patient that had a cut to the head.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports the pilot was not injured and no other injuries were reported.

JUST IN: Pilot not injured after small plane crashed along Hwy. 100 in Bellevue earlier this afternoon, according to THP. Crash remains under investigation.

📸: @TNHighwayPatrol pic.twitter.com/LV5Z1FqEAx — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 12, 2020

There is no word yet on what caused the plane to crash.