Plane crash recovery: What we know about the victims

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The victims of a deadly plane crash on Percy Priest Lake in Rutherford County were leaders of Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood.

Rutherford County authorities released the names of the seven people who were on board the plane, saying all were presumed to be dead.

Gwen Shamblin Lara: Gwen Shamblin Lara started the Remnant Fellowship Church in 1999 as an extension of her popular book The Weigh Down Diet. The church opened its doors in Brentwood in 2004.

William “Joe” Lara: “Joe” married Gwen Shamblin in 2018, according to the church’s website. He’s an actor best known in the role of Tarzan in the television series ‘Tarzan: The Epic Adventures.’ His work included a Baywatch appearance and a key role in a Gunsmoke movie.

David and Jennifer Martin: According to the church’s website, the couple had been members of the Remnant Fellowship since 1999 after following Shamblin’s lead. They were married in 1992 and have five children.

Jessica and Jonathan Walters: They were members of the church since 1999. Both met and married there in 2002 and have three children. The Walters were natives of Nashville, and Jonathan helped lead the Youth Group at the Remnant Fellowship Church.

Brandon Hannah: According to the church’s website, he was Shamblin’s son-in-law after marrying her daughter Elizabeth in 2003. The couple had four children.