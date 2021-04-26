Pink Moon appears over Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee residents got an opportunity to get an up-close view of the moon Monday night as it reached its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit.

The full moon when orbiting so close to Earth is called a supermoon, according to NASA. That means you can expect to see a moon look a little bigger and brighter.

On average, the moon’s furthest ellipse, called the apogee, is around 253,000 miles away from Earth. But during the supermoon on Monday, the moon was within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth. From this point, the moon is considerably closer, at 226,000 miles away from Earth.

Tonight's full Moon is near its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit, so what does that mean? A supermoon! The Moon will appear a little bigger and brighter than average. https://t.co/leEJw6y4XM pic.twitter.com/ETub1yYArR — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) April 26, 2021

Not only was Monday night’s moon a supermoon, but it was also a Pink Moon. The name does not refer to the color of the moon, but rather the month in which it appears.

The name was originally coined in the Maine Farmer’s Almanac in the 1930s. The almanac began publishing American Indian Moon names for different months of the year. The almanac named the full moon in April the Pink Moon, after the herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox.

According to NASA, you can expect the moon to appear through Wednesday morning.

This is the first of two supermoons expected in 2021. The other full moon will occur on May 26, and will be slightly closer than April’s supermoon.

