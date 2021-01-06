Pilot program for license plate readers is approved in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pilot program to test license plate reader technology has been approved by Nashville city leaders. The vote passed unanimously.

“The public works committed noted that these will not in fact be license plates readers,” said Councilman Robert Nash of District 27. “They are low resolution, generic capture for evaluation. These cameras will also not be permanently installed. This is a temporary installation at select sites.”

The goal is to collect information as city leaders consider permanent license plate readers in the near future.

“It will be very beneficial to us,” said Chief John Drake of Metro Police. “You take the incident where a nurse was the victim of homicide on I-440. Could have gotten tag information a lot sooner. It just turned out that the case evolved rapidly. But at the time of the initial response, we knew nothing. We didn’t know which way to go.”

Chief Drake says the technology will be monumental in slowing down crime, and, in some cases will prevent it all together.

“One of the biggest challenges is motor vehicle thefts,” Chief Drake explained. “We’ve had almost 300 vehicles stolen. We’ve had over 2500 guns stolen as well. And, so you have these vehicles that are stolen, and you give someone access to drive around town. You don’t know who is actually in a stolen vehicle or not.”

Before Metro Council votes on the measure, they will hear input from the community.