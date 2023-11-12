MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A small plane crashed in Maury County Saturday morning, injuring the pilot, according to first responders.

The Maury County Fire Department said it responded to an aircraft crash at Hunter Field along Greensmill Road shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

When crews arrived at the scene, they said they found the pilot already out of the plane with minor injuries.

According to fire officials, the pilot reportedly lost power after takeoff. However, first responders didn’t find any fuel leaks.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are set to conduct a routine investigation into the crash.