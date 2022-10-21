BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three days after a man lost his life following a plane crash in a residential area of Brentwood, his family has confirmed his identity.

The pilot’s sister identified the pilot as Dr. Christopher Wiltcher, a traveling OB/GYN.

According to Brentwood police, the small plane crashed off Old Smyrna Road and Banbury Crossing around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the pilot was the only one aboard the single-engine Piper PA-32 at the time of the wreck.

Wiltcher’s most recent hospital, Spring View Hospital in Lebanon, Kentucky, shared the following statement following the crash:

We were shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the tragic death of Christopher Wiltcher, MD, a new yet beloved member of the Spring View Hospital family. Dr. Wiltcher spent the last several months as an OB/GYN in our Women’s Center. Melissa Cull, Director of Spring View Hospital’s Women’s Center, says, “Dr. Wiltcher was dedicated to his patients and treated them like he would want a family member to be treated. He was an exceptionally smart physician who had a kind and humble heart. Though we only worked with him briefly, his impact will be felt for years.” Dr. Mark Ackermann, OB/GYN at Spring View Hospital, states, “Dr. Wiltcher was an excellent physician who always put the care of his patients first. He was a genuine person who worked well with everyone and was a sincere friend. We will miss his kind smile and sense of humor.” “Healthcare has lost an exceptional physician who dedicated his life and career to caring for patients,” said Reba Celsor, Chief Executive Officer at Spring View Hospital. “Dr. Wiltcher was kind, caring, and connected strongly with his patients. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the staff who worked closely with him.” Dr. Christopher Wiltcher’s career as an OB/GYN spanned more than 30 years. During that time, he was notably recognized for his strong work ethic and compassionate manner with patients and staff. Our hearts go out to the many people whose lives were touched by Dr. Wiltcher and who are struggling with this devastating news. Representative from Spring View Hospital

An air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Wiltcher was traveling to Smyrna in order to have some maintenance performed, adding that he reported to air traffic control that he was having engine problems while flying.