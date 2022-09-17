FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Park at Harlinsdale will be filled with music, food, family fun and more next week for the eighth annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, set for Sept. 24 and 25, in Franklin.

The music and cultural event, founded by Better Than Ezra singer and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin with W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, is dedicated to supporting local creators of all kinds during the two-day event in Williamson County.

This year’s festival will be headlined by Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile and includes performances from dozens of other powerhouse artists such as Jon Batiste, The Avett Brothers, Lake Street Drive and Elle King, among many more across five stages.

The 2022 festival will also feature a wide array of food and drink options for festivalgoers, including local favorites Music City Brisket, Pinchy’s Lobster Co., Retro Sno and Moosic City Ice Cream. More than two dozen food vendors are slated to offer their culinary options, while adults can partake in the growing mixology experience courtesy of several spirit partners.

Adults will also be able to experience the return of the Craft Beer Hall, which will feature Asheville, North Carolina-based Wicked Weed Brewing seasonal beers as well as several local and regional brews on tap.

On the cultural side of things, the festival has more than 35 vendors that will be on the grounds to share their wares, from apparel and jewelry to art, homegoods, crystals and more. Local vendors include the likes of the Nashville Blanket Project, which sells authentic Mexican blankets ethically made with reclaimed fibers and blankets with retro and southern designs made in the United States and Roadworn, which shares handmade jewelry embellished with beads, feathers and more.

Tickets for the festival, including two-day, VIP and single-day passes, are available now through the festival website.