WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Pikeville man was arrested Monday in connection with a homicide that happened in Sparta.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents began investigating a homicide shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Law enforcement originally responded to a 911 call at a home on Cherry Road and found a woman, identified as 24-year-old Dara Jade Butler, dead inside the home, according to investigators. Agents said over the course of the investigation, they identified 38-year-old Clayton Watson as the person responsible for her death.

On Monday afternoon, Watson was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was booked into the White County Jail on a $1 million bond.