JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Joelton resident found pieces of a grenade-type device inside his mailbox Monday morning.
The device was discovered around 9:15 a.m. at a mailbox for a home on Valley View Road.
Cheatham County Sheriff Tim Binkley said the resident found the device wrapped in green cellophane with what appears to be a grenade pin inside.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol bomb squad has been called in to assist with the issue along with the Cheatham County Emergency Management Agency.
The incident is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.