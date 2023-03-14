Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

This pie shop is offering a sweet deal for customers at its Franklin and Murfreesboro locations! On March 14, customers can purchase three 4-inches pies for only $14. Guests will be able to choose from a selection of 10 flavors which include key lime, granny’s apple, southern custard, coconut cream and many more.

Papa C Pies Bakery

Papa C Pies, a Brentwood-based bakery, is offering a discount on its “made from scratch southern homemade pies.” Any order, with a total of $30 or more, will receive a $3.14 discount off the order. Stop by the bakery located on 99 Seaboard Lane or place an order on their website.

Millican Pecan Company

One online deal is allowing folks from all over to get the opportunity to taste a world famous, traditional Texas pecan pie! For Pi Day, Mellican Pecan Company is celebrating with 15% off on all of their pecan pies. Customers should use coupon code “PIESALE” to apply the offer. To order a pie, click here

Blaze Pizza

Blaze is celebrating pi day by offering pizzas for the same price as the mathematical equation. On March 14, reward members can build their own 11-inch pizza for only $3.14. The offer is available for dine-in customers only and limited to one pizza per person. There are four Blaze locations in Tennessee, click here to find one near you.

Cici’s Pizza

Bring home the Pi with Cici’s Pizza! The pizza chain is offering two deals for dine-in and delivery customers. Dine-in customers can get $3.14 off the adult buffet and a $3.14 kids’ combo. Pickup and delivery customers can get $3.14 off a large 1-topping pizza when they order online using code “PIDAY.”