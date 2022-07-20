SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Brentwood man was convicted by a federal jury after he was accused of illegally distributing opioids from his clinic in Smyrna.

Court documents say 54-year-old Hau T. La, of Brentwood, prescribed opioid pain pills to some of his patients who showed signs of addiction and abuse. La owned and operated Absolute Medical Care (AMC) in Smyrna which closed in the Spring of 2021. According to the Department of Justice, the clinic provided addiction treatment as a primary practice.

Officials say the clinic did not accept health insurance, charged patients $200 to $350 per visit and was only open on Fridays. Documents say La would only spend a few minutes with patients before providing unlawful opioid prescriptions.

According to DOJ, La was convicted on July 19 with 12 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a medical purpose.

La faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each conviction. He will be sentenced on January 5, 2023.