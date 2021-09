TENNESSEE CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fire crews in Tennessee City were busy Friday night responding to a structure fire.

It happened on Lane Road just before 7:30 p.m.

Once on the scene, crews found a vacant single-wide trailer fully involved. Several units from the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department and the Dickson County Fire Rescue battled the fire.

Courtesy: Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department

No one was reportedly hurt.

Officials have not said if they have determined the cause of the fire.