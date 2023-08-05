SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Summer came to an end for students in Sumner County as they were welcomed back into the classrooms on Tuesday, August 1.

To usher in the school year with a little fun, the Sumner County Schools SRO Division shared their back-to-school photos.

(Courtesy: Sumner County Schools)

The photos include some officers prepped with the necessary school equipment like a lunchbox, backpack and notebooks. While other SROs, seemed to hope for a longer summer with one officer lounging in a pool holding a sign saying “Please hit snooze.”

The post, which has nearly 2,000 likes as of Wednesday, August 2, was a hit with between parents and students alike.

Sumner County Schools SRO division recently won the prestigious NASRO Model Agency Award, deeming the program as one the best in the country.

The SROs are employed by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and every school in the district has a full-time sheriff’s deputy on-duty at all times.