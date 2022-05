NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong winds toppled trees and hail pelted properties across Middle Tennessee Friday as storms rolled through the area.

News 2 viewers sent in photos from across the viewing area, showing the damage left behind from the early afternoon storms.

Cornersville, TN (Courtesy: Amber Hudson)

McMinnville, TN (Courtesy: Brandon Elkins)

Dickson, TN (Courtesy: Ashley Hooper)

Tree falls on Williamson County school bus following storms (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

Bon Aqua, TN (Courtesy: Jodi Lynn)

Cookeville, TN (Courtesy: Jackie Atwood)

Bon Aqua, TN (Courtesy: Jodi Lynn)

