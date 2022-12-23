NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning.
A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Meanwhile, emergency response and law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have spent hours clearing roads and responding to crashes.
