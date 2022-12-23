It was -2 degrees outside in Cottontown on Dec. 23, 2022. (Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning.

A pickup truck was found off Saundersville Road in Wilson County on Dec. 23, 2022. (Photo: WKRN)

It was -2 degrees outside in Cottontown on Dec. 23, 2022. (Photo: WKRN)

A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Meanwhile, emergency response and law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have spent hours clearing roads and responding to crashes.

