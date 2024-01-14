NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter weather has moved into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, with snow expected to continue through late Monday night.

Keep in mind, with sub-freezing temperatures in place, not only will the snow stick, but hazardous driving conditions will likely develop, so avoid traveling unless it’s absolutely necessary.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Tennessee until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 for Southern Kentucky.

Not only have local law enforcement and emergency response agencies posted photos of the snowfall on Sunday, Jan. 14, but News 2 viewers have sent in their own pictures:

Macie is unsure about the snowfall in Murfreesboro (Courtesy: Rachel Moodie)

Snowfall in the Gulch in Nashville (Courtesy: Joe Breezy)

Snowfall in downtown Waverly (Photo: WKRN)

A crash led to minor injuries amid winter weather in Humphreys County (Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Decatur County (Courtesy: Decatur County Emergency Management)

Snowfall in Decatur County (Courtesy: Decatur County Emergency Management)

Snowfall in Cookeville (Courtesy: Teri Sloan)

Snowfall in Lebanon (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Snowfall in Goodlettsville (Courtesy: Donna Atherton)

Snowfall near Tusculum Road in Antioch (Courtesy: Lara Swafford)

If you would like to submit your weather photos or videos, you can email them to pix@wkrn.com. If chosen, you will receive a form in your email inbox to fill out, allowing News 2 to use your pictures or videos on-air and online.