PHOTOS: Peaceful protests and rallies across Middle Tennessee Saturday

March for Justice – 6/6/2020 – Photo: WKRN

Cookeville Protest Rally – 6/6/2020 – Source: Andrew William Smith

Dickson Protest Rally – 6/6/2020 – Source: WDKN Radio

Clarksville Protest Rally – 6/6/2020 – Source: Clarksville Now

(WKRN) — Peaceful protests and rallies occurred all across Middle Tennessee on Saturday for racial equality and an end to police brutality.

In Nashville, more than 2,000 people marched through downtown from the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge to Metro Police Central Precinct, to Broadway and the Metro Courthouse, and back to the Pedestrian Bridge. There was only one arrest from someone low flying a drone over the crowd on Broadway, but no damage and no injuries to police officers. Four people were treated for heat exhaustion and one of those people were transported to the hospital.

Protests and rallies also occurred in Cookeville, Dickson, Hopkinsville, Lebanon, Winchester, and Franklin with no reports of any major incidents at any of those.

