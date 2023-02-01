A second round of wintry precipitation hit areas of Middle Tennessee Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, leaving a coating of ice in its wake.

An ice storm warning remains in effect for four counties through 6 a.m. Thursday as a third round of winter weather is expected to hit.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

As people woke up to the wintry display, they have sent News 2 photos of what they’re seeing.

  • Dickson winter wonderland
    Ice in Dickson (Courtesy of Teresa Devaughn)
  • Dickson winter wonderland
    Ice in Dickson (Courtesy of Teresa Devaughn)
  • Dickson ice
    Ice in Dickson (Courtesy of Teresa Devaughn)
  • Bellevue frozen flag
    Bellevue frozen flag (Courtesy of Jeremy Westby)
  • Clarksville ice
    Clarksville ice (Courtesy of Jim Knoll)
  • Ashland City ice
    Ashland City ice (Courtesy of Holly Mercer)

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.