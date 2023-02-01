A second round of wintry precipitation hit areas of Middle Tennessee Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, leaving a coating of ice in its wake.
An ice storm warning remains in effect for four counties through 6 a.m. Thursday as a third round of winter weather is expected to hit.
As people woke up to the wintry display, they have sent News 2 photos of what they’re seeing.
Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.