A second round of wintry precipitation hit areas of Middle Tennessee Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, leaving a coating of ice in its wake.

An ice storm warning remains in effect for four counties through 6 a.m. Thursday as a third round of winter weather is expected to hit.

As people woke up to the wintry display, they have sent News 2 photos of what they’re seeing.

Ice in Dickson (Courtesy of Teresa Devaughn)

Ice in Dickson (Courtesy of Teresa Devaughn)

Ice in Dickson (Courtesy of Teresa Devaughn)

Bellevue frozen flag (Courtesy of Jeremy Westby)

Clarksville ice (Courtesy of Jim Knoll)

Ashland City ice (Courtesy of Holly Mercer)