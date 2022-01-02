NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Families across Tennessee welcomed in the New Year by giving birth to the first babies of 2022!

Asencsion St. Thomas Hospital Midtown

Courtesy: Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown

Yasmin Rose Arteaga was born at 12:18 AM at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. Yasmin is 16.5 inches long and weighs 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and dad are Nashville residents Qamar Alhalemi and Henry Arteaga.

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

Courtesy: Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

Jazmyn Alora Morrow was born at 12:33 AM at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. Jazmyn is 18 inches long and 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Bernice Alycia Rines and Chris Morrow of Murfreesboro.

Williamson Medical Center

Courtesy: Williamson Medical Center

Yana Yashvi was born January 1, at 3:15 a.m. Baby Yana is the daughter of Bhawana Priyadarshini and Kamal Kumar, and was born weighing eight pounds, 13 ounces at 21 inches long. The new baby is the couple’s second child.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Courtesy: Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Jonathan Wahba was Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s first new year arrival. He was born at 2:36 AM coming into this world at 4 pounds,10 ounces. Mother is Mariam Nakhla and father is Ibrahim Wahba.

Vanderbilt Wilson County

Courtesy: Vanderbilt Wilson County

Oliva Sweat was born on January 1, at 5:40 a.m. in Castalian Springs. She came into this world at 7 pounds and 14 ounces. She is the third child of Julie and Trevor Sweat.