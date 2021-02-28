PHOTOS: Flooding and damage around Middle Tennessee

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Johnsonville (Credit: Danny Yates)

(WKRN) – Strong storms passed through the Mid-State Sunday evening, leaving behind many flooded roads and damage.

  • New Johnsonville (Credit: Danny Yates)
  • New Johnsonville (Credit: Danny Yates)
  • New Johnsonville (Credit: Danny Yates)
  • Baggett Hollow Road (Source: Houston County Fire Department)ton County
  • Budd’s Creek Road (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Mid State SportsPlex
  • DeKalb County Water Rescue (Source: DeKalb County Fire Department)
  • DeKalb County Water Rescue (Source: DeKalb County Fire Department)

Some schools have already canceled or delayed class for Monday due to the flooding. You can find the full list of closings and delays here.

As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, all Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been dropped, but flooding will still be an issue.

Drivers are reminded to never attempt to drive through standing water, as there is never an indication as to how deep it is. Turn around, don’t drown!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories