PHOTOS: Flooding and damage around Middle Tennessee

(WKRN) – Strong storms passed through the Mid-State Sunday evening, leaving behind many flooded roads and damage.

New Johnsonville (Credit: Danny Yates)

New Johnsonville (Credit: Danny Yates)

Baggett Hollow Road (Source: Houston County Fire Department)ton County

Budd’s Creek Road (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Mid State SportsPlex

DeKalb County Water Rescue (Source: DeKalb County Fire Department)

Some schools have already canceled or delayed class for Monday due to the flooding. You can find the full list of closings and delays here.

As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, all Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been dropped, but flooding will still be an issue.

GREAT NEWS! Tornado Watches & Severe T'Storm Watches have been dropped! However, flooding will still be an issue! Let us know what you see. https://t.co/2HW4vJYI09 pic.twitter.com/5KnMCsLKqL — Danielle Breezy (@DanielleBreezy) March 1, 2021

Drivers are reminded to never attempt to drive through standing water, as there is never an indication as to how deep it is. Turn around, don’t drown!