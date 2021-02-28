PHOTOS: Flooding and damage around Middle Tennessee

(WKRN) – Strong storms passed through the Mid-State Sunday evening, leaving behind many flooded roads and damage.
Some schools have already canceled or delayed class for Monday due to the flooding. You can find the full list of closings and delays here.
As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, all Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been dropped, but flooding will still be an issue.
Drivers are reminded to never attempt to drive through standing water, as there is never an indication as to how deep it is. Turn around, don’t drown!