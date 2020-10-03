PHOTOS: Fallen officer honored in Hendersonville softball fundraiser

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders from all across Middle Tennessee hit the field on Saturday to honor and remember a fallen brother in blue.

Sixteen teams took the diamond at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville for fallen Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol in a memorial softball fundraiser. Fire, police, and EMS workers competed for the cause in an effort to raise money for Bristol’s family.

The families of Bristol and retired Hendersonville Police officer Lt. Jim Lawson, who died earlier this year of COVID-19, were honored at the event.

Officer Spencer Bristol’s dad threw out the first pitch in the tournament.

The Bristol Family

Bristol’s birthday would have been Friday, Oct. 9. Bristol was killed in the line of duty during a pursuit on I-65 South near Goodlettsville back in December.

In the end, Hendersonville Fire Department won the tournament. News 2 will update this story as soon as we know how much money was raised for Bristol’s family.