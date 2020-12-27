PHOTOS: Downtown Nashville restaurant shares pictures of devastation following explosion

Rodizio Grill before Christmas morning explosion. PHOTO: Rodizio Grill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Downtown restaurant owners are sharing images of the devastation that became their reality Christmas morning, following the Nashville explosion.

Rodizio Grill, a Brazilian steakhouse, has operated in downtown for eight years. The restaurant is located in Nashville’s historic Rhea Building in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue North.

Restaurant management said their employees were the first to come to mind after an already difficult year with the pandemic.

“It drew tears to my eyes as I saw the mangled storefront and signage…and all the destruction. Luckily, no one was physically hurt, but dozens of our employees will not have a way to make a living and put food on their tables. It will be months, if not longer, before we are able to serve our guests again,” founder and president of Rodizio Grill Ivan Utrera said. “My heart goes out to our staff and their families during this incredibly difficult time.”

Rodizio Grill was one of more than 40 businesses and restaurants impacted by the explosion.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support for our team members,” owner Mark Rosenthal said. “We will rebuild. We are ‘Nashville Strong.’”

The restaurant has started a GoFundMe, which the company says will be donated to staff.