PHOTOS: Damage to Metro Courthouse after ‘I Will Breathe’ riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the light of a new day, the city of Nashville is surveying the damage after a night of violence and vandalism plagued the city on the heels of the ‘I Can’t Breathe’ rally on Saturday afternoon.
Extensive damage occurred at the Metro courthouse, where rioters sprayed graffiti, broke out windows, and set fires inside and outside the building. The city of Nashville shared these photos with News 2:
For the latest on the protests after the “I Will Breathe” rally in Nashville, Click here.