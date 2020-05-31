PHOTOS: Damage to Metro Courthouse after ‘I Will Breathe’ riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the light of a new day, the city of Nashville is surveying the damage after a night of violence and vandalism plagued the city on the heels of the ‘I Can’t Breathe’ rally on Saturday afternoon.

Extensive damage occurred at the Metro courthouse, where rioters sprayed graffiti, broke out windows, and set fires inside and outside the building. The city of Nashville shared these photos with News 2:

Photo showing windows damaged at the Metro Courthouse building during the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

Photo of an office damaged at the Metro Courthouse Building during the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

Photo showing damage at the Metro Courthouse Building during the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

Photo showing damage at the Metro Courthouse Building during the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

Photo showing damage at the Metro Courthouse Building during the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

Mary Jo Wiggins, Deputy Finance Director with Metro, helps clean up after the Metro Courthouse Building was damaged during the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

A damaged room is secured at the Metro Courthouse Building Sunday May 31, 2020.

Photo showing a room damaged at the Metro Courthouse Building from the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

Carpet damaged from the sprinkler system used to extinguish a fire is removed from the Metro Courthouse Building following the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

Photo showing an extinguished torch that had been thrown into an office damaged at the Metro Courthouse Building during the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

Photo of a conference room damaged at the Metro Courthouse Building during the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

Mayor John Cooper holds a piece of a shattered plaque honoring the 4,000 non-violent demonstrators who marched to the Metro Courthouse after Councilman Zephaniah Alexander Looby ’s home was bombed during the Civil Rights Movement. The plaque was shattered and used to break the windows of the Metro Courthouse during the previous night’s protests Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Brandon Marshall, left, with the Mayor’s Office and Sgt. West piece together part of a shattered plaque honoring the 4,000 non-violent demonstrators who marched to the Metro Courthouse after Councilman Zephaniah Alexander Looby ’s home was bombed during the Civil Rights Movement. The plaque was shattered and used to break the windows of the Metro Courthouse during the previous night’s protests Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Photograph of pieces of a shattered plaque honoring the 4,000 non-violent demonstrators who marched to the Metro Courthouse after Councilman Zephaniah Alexander Looby ’s home was bombed during the Civil Rights Movement. The plaque was shattered and used to break the windows of the Metro Courthouse during the previous night’s protests Sunday, May 31, 2020.

