NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Snow fell early Monday morning in parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky just days after the region experienced an artic blast.

While this system was not like last week’s Arctic blast and wintry weather, the impact was seen heavily across the region.

Greenbrier snow (Source: Boyd Sadler)

Snow in Lebanon (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

Bellevue snow (Source: Jamie Vaughn)

Greenbrier snow (Source: Boyd Sadler)

Snow in The Gulch (Courtesy: Shannon Keenan)

Snow in Westmoreland (Source: Westmoreland Police Department)

Snow on Highway 31 (Source: Caitlin Huff)

Snowing in Bellevue (Source: Jamie Vaughn)

Cottontown snow (Source: Caitlin Huff)

Snow in Westmoreland (Source: Westmoreland Police Department)

Cottontown snow (Source: Caitlin Huff)

The Gulch snow (Courtesy: Shannon Keenan)

Snow on Highway 31 (Source: Caitlin Huff)

A Winter Weather Advisory was set in place early Monday morning and is expected to be in effect until the afternoon.

Sumner and Robertson County have received at least two inches of snow, and totals are expected to be highest in areas north of I-40 and west of I-65.

After this wintry event, the switch is flipped to warmer and wetter days as 2022 comes to a close. In fact, temperatures are expected to rise to the 60s later this week.

TDOT crews are asking drivers to keep off the roadways until conditions are cleared.