NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Children across Middle Tennessee enjoyed a day off from school as multiple inches of snow fell across the area.
With temperatures remaining in the teens and snow continuing to fall, there’s plenty of time to help your kids make a snow man!
Some adults even channeled their inner child and had a snow day for themselves! Check out Ethan and Niah below who decided to make some snow angels in Franklin!
Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.