PHOTOS: Arrests in Tennessee related to riots at U.S. Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far, five people have been arrested in Tennessee for their roles in the riots at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, January 6.

Here is what we know regarding each arrest:

Eric Munchel

Eric Gavelek Munchel (Images courtesy of Getty/Metro Nashville Police Department)

Eric Munchel was arrested Saturday, January 10 in Nashville. Pictures believed to be of him show a man inside the Capitol carrying plastic restraints or “zip ties”, an item in a holster on his right hip and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, likely to record the events of that day as they transpired. He has been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. A Nashville attorney also said Munchel had been fired from his job at Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville in 2020.

Lisa Eisenhart

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department

Lisa Eisenhart, Munchel’s mother, was arrested January 16. An arrest affidavit says she and her son Eric agreed to enter the Capitol without lawful authority. She has been charged with conspiring to violate federal statutes.

Jack Jessie Griffith

(Courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice/Federal Bureau of Investigation & Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jack Jessie Griffith, known online as Juan Bibiano, was arrested Saturday in Gallatin by FBI agents. Investigators say someone identified Griffith and shared posts from his Facebook account. One post included a photo of Griffith in what appeared to be the Crypt raising his closed fist into the air. Investigators said another post included a message where Griffith (Bibiano) said, “I even helped stormed [sic] the capitol today, but it only made things worse.” He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions.

Matthew Bledsoe

Source: U.S. Department of Justice/Federal Bureau of Investigation

Matthew Bledsoe was arrested Friday in the Memphis area. The FBI says a “video compilation” posted to his Instagram account showed several selfie photographs and videos depicting his involvement. He is charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Blake A. Reed

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department

Blake Reed was arrested Sunday morning in the 600 block of Southgate Avenue in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood of Nashville. Facebook posts from Reed appear to show him at the Capitol during the riots. A caption reads “We The People took the Capitol! Every American ethnicity was here. Democratic tyranny WILL NOT STAND! WE HAVE SPOKEN!”