FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Phone scammers have been making rounds recently in Franklin.

Franklin police said the scammer(s) spoofs a law enforcement agency’s phone number, which then shows up on the victim’s caller ID. The scammer claims to be an officer or deputy with that law enforcement agency and reportedly tells the victim there are warrants out for their arrest, but they can avoid arrest if they “pay their fines” over the phone.

Law enforcement would like to stress this is not how legitimate agencies operate; officers will never call you and demand payment in lieu of arrest.

Families are encouraged to talk with their loved ones about scams, warning them to never give callers access to personal information or funds of any kind over the phone.

Anyone who receives a phone call that they speculate to be a scam is advised to hang up and call police.