FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Police say if you receive a call threatening a warrant out for your arrest unless you pay a fine over the phone, to hang up immediately.

Police say the scam is making its way across the country, and Franklin residents are not immune to the calls.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The calls appear to be from legitimate agencies through spoofing technology. When residents answer, the caller then claims to be an officer or a deputy with the county sheriff, informing the resident that they have warrants out for their arrest. The callers then say the warrants can be canceled if the resident “pays their fines” over the phone.

“This is not how the real police operate,” FPD said. “In fact, police officers will never call you to demand payment in lieu of arrest.”

FPD added parents with teens or young adult children, as well as children who have aging parents should talk with their loved ones about scams, warning them to never give callers access to funds of any kind or personal information over the phone.