Pfizer vaccine trials set to begin on children in Nashville this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clinical Research Associates, Inc. is set to begin studying the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine on children ages 5-12 in June.

Dr. Stephan Sharp, Medical Director at CRA, says trials will evaluate the dosage given to children initially and watch for any potential side effects.

“They are collecting cases for the multisystem inflammatory syndrome that we’re seeing in kids. Now of course we’re hoping we don’t have anyone hospitalized for any reason,” Sharp said.

While CRA does not know the number of participants they’ll need for the research yet, Sharp anticipates it will not be as many as the adult studies.

“Once you’ve already proven the validity of a vaccine and you start looking at subgroups, age groups in this case, you don’t need nearly enough numbers you need for the initial set,” Sharp said.

CRA says it hopes to sign up 50 families when recruitment begins. While enrollment has not begun yet, prescreening sign-ups are available online.

Sharp said they are also looking to be a part of booster trials to help fight variants of the COVID-19 virus.