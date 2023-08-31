LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The heat was a talker at this year’s Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair.

“It seems like the time that they have it seems to be the worst time possible,” said Monica Ferrell.

Ferrell lives in Lebanon and said the heat was a struggle for her and others trying to enjoy the fair.

“When it’s 97% humidity, (and) 98 degrees…feels like over 100 with the heat index that’s just extreme,” she said. “You don’t need to be outside at all, much less going to the fair.”

She’s been going to the fair for years, but she and others seem to experience the same complaint.

“I overhear and I hear people talking about, ‘Oh, why can’t they just make it when it’s cooler?'” said Ferrell.

So she decided to take action by launching a petition, urging organizers to consider moving the fair from the summer to later in the fall.

“I thought well, maybe if they know that people are out there and they are talking about it and it is something that’s in the back of peoples minds and out loud as well,” said Ferrell.

News 2 reached out to the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair Executive Director Helen McPeak, who said they’d be happy to change the date if it was possible.

McPeak said there’s a limited number of carnival companies that can furnish them with over 60 rides, and they are usually already scheduled out over a year in advance.

She also said most of the events are scheduled out in advance, and it takes three weeks to get everything set up at the fairgrounds.

“I can’t imagine how hard it is and how difficult it is to get something like that together,” said Ferrell.

While Ferrell understands the struggles it takes to put on this massive event, she’s hoping the petition could help officials consider a cooler date later down the road.

“I know its a humongous fair and I just think of how much more money could be brought in if it was in a better weather condition,” she said.

Fair officials have already announced the dates for next year’s fair, which will be held from Aug. 15-24.