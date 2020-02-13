PETA offering free samples of Beyond Chicken at KFC on Valentine’s Day

This undated product image provided by KFC shows plant-based chicken. Kentucky Fried Chicken plans to test plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at one of its restaurants in Atlanta. (KFC via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – PETA is encouraging people to have a heart for chickens on Valentine’s Day.

They are partnering with a Nashville Kentucky Fried Chicken to give out free samples of the restaurant’s new “beyond chicken”, the new meatless option at KFC.

“This crispy vegan delight is a delicious way for everyone to show animals a little love through their food choices,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA encourages diners to have a heart for chickens by opting for the finger-lickin’ vegan chicken this Valentine’s Day.”

PETA will be giving away samples of the vegan chicken at the KFC located at 1027 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard in Nashville.

The sample giveaway will begin at noon.