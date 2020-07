NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to keep your pets safe.

Josh Breslow and Dr. Staci Cannon of Metro Animal Care and Control chat about ways you can keep your pets safe from the virus.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)