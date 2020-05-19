Pet Community Center in East Nashville set to reopen June 15

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Pet Community Center of East Nashville said they will be reopening on June 15.

The organization made the announcement on Facebook Monday morning.

The post had the following statement:

We are excited to share with you that our East Nashville clinic will reopen to the public on Monday, June 15th for wellness appointments and spay/neuter surgeries. As you might expect, we are making several changes to the way we provide care to your pets to ensure the safety of our clients and staff. Pet Community Center

You can visit their website to learn more about their new policies.

