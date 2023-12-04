NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mystery illness in dogs has pet owners nationwide on high alert.

The disease, which impacts the respiratory system, has been confirmed in 14 states. On Monday, News 2 reached out to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to see if there were any reports in Tennessee. Officials said the Tennessee State Veterinarian’s Office has not received any definitive reports of the respiratory disease, but they have been fielding questions from veterinarians across the state.

Pet boarding businesses in Middle Tennessee aren’t taking any chances.

“We’re cleaning our entire building twice a day with animal appropriate chemicals and making sure the safety of our clients and our guests is number one,” said Sara Peeples, the owner of Pet Village of Brentwood.

Pet Village of Brentwood was at max capacity for the Thanksgiving holiday. With Christmas approaching, staff said some of their clients have come to them with concerns.

“I’ve fielded several questions over the last few days of pet parents that are really not wanting to board their pet, whether it be they’re just scared, whether they have an elderly pet, or a pet with other preexisting conditions,” said Peeples.

Staff are asking pet parents to keep their dogs at home if they spot any symptoms. Otherwise, the facility has plans in place in the event of an illness. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, difficulty breathing, and loss of appetite among others.

“If we were to see any dog with a symptom, then we have hospital isolation. We can always take them up there so if there is anything communicable, it’s not having the opportunity to pass to any other pets,” said Peeples.

Since this can be an unnerving time for pet owners, staff are also encouraging open communication with your vet and boarding professional so you can stay up to date on how to best protect your furry family member.

“I know that it’s a mass panic right now and that makes me feel uneasy as a pet owner and as a business owner,” said Peeples.