NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new viral TikTok challenge has pest control officials concerned.

The “wasp challenge” has become popular because it’s easy to do. Creators have posted videos to TikTok showing them removing wasps’ nests from their properties using cups of gasoline.

“I tend to cringe when I see it because I know how many things can go wrong with that,” said Stephen Rimington, a training supervisor with Ace Exterminating in Joelton.

Videos of tiktokers participating in the trend has fueled close to 2 million views in just the last few days. However, officials are warning against the trend for several reasons.

“Wasps don’t just sting once, they sting repeatedly. So, if you miss, you’re going to disturb that whole hive and they’re going to come after you,” said Rimington. “Myself, I’ve been in the industry for a while now and I’ve learned things myself about how to properly handle them. If you don’t have that background, you can not only injure yourself, but your loved ones that are filming that trend.”

Rimington said wasp numbers pick up in the summer months, although most form throughout the spring, with some nests even growing to the size of a soccer ball.

He recommends calling a pest control service to have them properly removed.