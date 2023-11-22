LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are searching for a man believed to be connected to a carjacking, an attempted carjacking and a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred in La Vergne.

According to the La Vergne Police Department, the suspect was is a person of interest in a carjacking that happened in the Rocky Ridge Circle on Nov. 11.

Just a day later, on Nov. 12, the police said the same man is also suspected to be involved in an attempted carjacking and multiple vehicle burglaries in the area of Chyntara Drive.

No injuries were reported in either incident, officials reported. However, residents are asked to take the necessary precautions.

“LPD recommends keeping your car doors locked, don’t keep valuables in unattended cars, be aware of your surroundings, invest in a video doorbell or security cameras, consider motion lights on your driveways, and always remember to call LPD if you see anything suspicious,” the La Vergne Police Department said.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Detective Timson at 615-287-8667.