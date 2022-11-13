SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was taken into custody and another was brought to the hospital following a Sunday shooting in Smyrna.

The Town of Smyrna said officers responding to the residential shooting on Sunday, Nov. 13 found the victim and the suspect inside the home.

According to officials, the victim had a gunshot wound and was brought to a local hospital, where they underwent surgery.

Meanwhile, the suspect was escorted to the Smyrna Police Department, where they reportedly confessed to shooting the victim.

Officials said the suspect — whose name has not been released — has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

As of this writing, the investigation into Sunday’s shooting is still ongoing.